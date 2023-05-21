Who has the record for the Most Passing Yards in a Season?
Just like the record for most passing yards in one game, Dan Marino also held the record for most passing yards but this case is in a single season. In the 1984 season, Marino manages to get 5.084 passing yards for the Dolphins.
The same season that Dan Marino make his way into this record, the Miami Dolphins ended up in 1st place in the AFC East Division with a record of 14-2-0, and because they finish first, they manage to get into the playoffs.
In the playoff stage, they won the game against the Seattle Seahawks with a final scoreboard of 31-10. After that, they found their way with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where the Miami team won the game with a final score of 45-28.
But this wasn't the perfect season for the team coached by Don Shula as they lost the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, with a score of 16-38.
The particularity of this record is that, Dan Marino is also found in second place with 4.746 in 1986 and in third place with a total of 4.453 passing yards in the 1994 season. Just in fifth place, we found a name other than Dan's and is the name of Ryan Tannehill with 4.208 passing yards
What's more interesting is that one of the star players of Miami, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not even on the Top 10 list for this record, he is placed in 16th place with 3.548 way behind the legend Dan Marino.