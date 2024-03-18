Who is Quez Watkins and why Dolphins fans need to know his name
By Brian Miller
His name is Quez Watkins and the Miami Dolphins may have interest in adding the former Philadelphia Eagle WR.
The Miami Dolphins focused a lot of their attention on the defensive side of the ball in the early days of free agency. Then added some offensive help at tight end and signed a starting center but through the first week, WR was hardly touched.
Over the weekend, the Dolphins brought back Braxton Berrios who announced his signing on "X" by saying, "Unfinished business....Run it Back!"
Entering the official new year, the Dolphins WR group consisted of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Erik Ezukanma, Braylon Sanders, Anthony Schwartz, and Mathew Sexton.
It is a little surprising that the Dolphins haven't looked at WR in free agency but Chris Grier has been pretty frugal with his spending and the type of FAs he has brought in. In many cases, the one factor Grier has paid attention to is players being released vs. becoming free agents. Released players don't count against comp picks.
Quez Watkins would count against that formula so a signing may not be imminent until later this offseason. But what should Miami Dolphins fans know about the potential addition? According to Eagle enthusiasts, his speed is about the only thing they will miss.
One Eagles media site called Watkins a "Massive disappointment as their slot WR." Not a glowing indictment. The Eagles replaced him with DeVante Parker this year.
In his four seasons with the Eagles, Watkins has started 25 games of the 49 he played in. Last year he played in 9 games. Statistically, he hasn't been horrible posting 98 receptions for 1,249 yards. He has 6 touchdowns in his career. Against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl several years ago, Watkins dropped a key pass that would have put the Eagles inside the 10-yard line.
At his highest point, Watkins was targeted 62 times in his 2nd season. That dropped to 51 the following year and 21 last season in 9 games.
For Dolphins fans looking for a great option to compliment Hill and Waddle, Watkins comes in below both of them. He has drop issues but his speed is something that Miami will like. Unfortunately, the Dolphins need to have some positions that are built around players that stand out and provide something different. Watkins may simply be another speedster.