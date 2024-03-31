Who is Qwan'Tez Stiggers and why Miami Dolphins fans should pay attention
By Brian Miller
Early this week, Qwan'Tez Stiggers will visit the Miami Dolphins and he could be an interesting addition.
You won't find Stiggers on an NFL roster because he wasn't on one. Ever. You won't find him on a college roster either. He dropped out early after his father died. You need to go to the CFL where Stiggers played for the Toronto Argonauts.
It wasn't so much that he played in the CFL. Stiggers has a story that is quite interesting.
A cornerback, Stiggers played small school, Lane College but he dropped out his freshman year and didn't return. He began playing in the Fan Controlled Football League prior to the 2023 season. In 2023, he made the Argonauts squad, and his year ended with him being voted the Most Outstanding Rookie as well as a CFL All-Star.
Stiggers finished his rookie season with 53 tackles and five interceptions. According to ProFootballTalk.com, the young CB participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl hoping to catch the eye of an NFL club.
He apparently has caught the eye of the Dolphins. Stiggers is expected to meet with Miami and it could be a pretty easy contract that comes with a minimal guarantee if any. It would give the Dolphins the entire off-season to evaluate him.
The Dolphins have had luck with players out of the CFL, most notably Cameron Wake. Stiggers, however, would be a much different surprise given his route to the sport and journey to even walk in the front door of the Dolphins training center.