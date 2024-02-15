Who should the Miami Dolphins select in this years 2024 NFL Draft
By Gaston Rubio
The Miami Dolphins enter the 2024 NFL draft with 6 picks. This will be the first time during Mike McDaniel's tenure that he will have a 1st round pick.
All eyes will be on Miami when they make their selection at 21. All the mock drafts and prognosticators hint towards Miami selecting an offensive lineman.
I personally don't like to do mock drafts because I think there are far too many variables at play. However, I can say, based on a prospects stock, who it is I would like the Dolphins to select with each pick.
If I had my way, I would trade back in this draft to acquire more picks. In my humble opinion, there is no reason why the Dolphins should not walk away from this draft with at least 3 offensive linemen for the 2024-2025 football season.
Nevertheless, Miami has 6 selections coming up and here is who I think they should pick and why.