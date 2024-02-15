Who should the Miami Dolphins select in this years 2024 NFL Draft
By Gaston Rubio
With the 21st pick in the NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins select Jackson Powers Johnson, Center from Oregon. Jackson Powers Johnson comes in at 6-feet 3-inches tall and 320-pounds, having split time between all 3 interior lineman positions in 2021 and 2022.
Johnson spent the bulk of his time at right guard, having registered over 400 snaps at the position. In 2023 Jackson Powers Johnson became the full-time starting center for the Oregon Ducks. Pro Football Focus graded Johnson a 96.3 in pass blocking and an 85.6 in run blocking.
I must have done about 20 mock drafts over the last two weeks on various draft simulators. Everyone from J.C. Latham from Alabama to Amarius Mims from Georgia has been available when the Dolphins select at 21. One common denominator was Jackson Powers Johnson was always there for the Dolphins to select.
With Connor Williams and Robert Hunt set to be free agents, selecting Jackson Powers Johnson from Oregon makes perfect sense. There are rumblings around the facility that Connor Williams will be resigned, and that Robert Hunt will be too expensive for Miami to retain. With this, Johnson can step in and compete to play right guard right away.
Miami finished the season ranked 31st in pass block win rating. The Dolphins pass blocking won 49% of the time. Only the New England Patriots graded out worse than the Dolphins. Conversely, Miami ranked 8th in the league in run block win rating.