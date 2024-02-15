Who should the Miami Dolphins select in this years 2024 NFL Draft
By Gaston Rubio
Going back-to-back selecting from Oregon’s program is what I would like to see the Dolphins do here. The 2024 NFL draft is deep at wide receiver, cornerback, and offensive linemen.
Miami needs all three of the aforementioned positions. I would like to see the Miami Dolphins select a Wide Receiver with their second-round pick. If you guessed Troy Franklin, you guessed right.
Troy Franklin is a 6-foot 3-inch wide receiver weighing in at 187 pounds. The junior out of the University of Oregon has improved his skill set every year since arriving at Oregon.
During his sophomore season, Troy had 61 catches for 891 yards and 9 touchdowns. This past season Franklin had 81 catches for over 1,300 yards, finishing the regular season with 14 receiving touchdowns.
The first thing that jumped out at me when watching Franklin’s film was how long and rangy he was. A big red zone target is a position of need for this Miami Dolphins team. Selecting a player like Troy Franklin would go a long way toward fixing some red zone problems Miami had down the stretch.
Troy Franklin would be a great addition to Miami’s fast and high-powered offense. Some seem to think his skinny frame affects his blocking ability. Robbie Chosen was shown on some blocking assignments, and they don’t get much skinnier than him.
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Troy Franklin would make for a very dangerous trio of wide receivers. How quickly can Franklin adjust to the NFL and can he win jump balls consistently will only be known once the season starts. For the value and the need, Troy Franklin makes perfect sense in the second round.