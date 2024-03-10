Why are Dolphins fans not hearing the name Andrew Van Ginkel?
By Brian Miller
Andrew Van Ginkel was one of the best bright spots of the 2023 season. With free agency soon to start, we have not heard anything regarding a return.
There was talk the Dolphins wanted to AVG back with the team but it appears now that he will hit the open market, or at least the tampering period that starts Monday. Last year, AVG signed a one-year deal to return to Miami but that will not be the case this year. Nor should it be.
Van Ginkel did everything the Dolphins needed him to and he did it well. Now, he will either get a new extension in the next 24 hours or he will get a good barometer on what his market value might be.
The Dolphins could be in a position to simply match what he is given and AVG may very bring an offer back to the Dolphins. There has been speculation that he and his family would love to stay with the team that drafted him and they do like South Florida.
This is yet another off-season situation to keep an eye on. The only question we don't know the answer to is whether or not new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver wants him back or not. This article was written four hours before posting and it wouldn't surprise me if by the time it goes live we have more information because everything with free agents is fluid.
Legal tampering will start on Monday at 12:00 noon. The Dolphins are currently around $24 million over the projected cap.