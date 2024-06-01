Here's why the Dolphins WRs room will be easy to trim for the 53-man roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will carry six WRs and potentially seven for the 2024 season, depending on how the other positions pan out when training camp arrives. We know Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr. will make up the top three, but who else will make the final roster?
By the time training camp rolls around, 12 players will fill the WRs room, provided the Dolphins don't add more between now and then. We know the top three, but the real competition will come deeper on the roster. Here's our look at things, as Mike McDaniel will have to make a final call in the coming months.
WR4: Braxton Berrios
We can't say that Braxton Berrios is a lock to make the team, but he has a great chance to do so, given his special team contributions. Berrios is great in space and could be a perfect No. 4 WR when Miami runs four-wide sets. He is quick and runs good routes. He is as close to a lock without being one on the roster.
WR 5: Erik Ezukanma
Plenty of people still believe Ezukanma will be the odd man out, but the Dolphins appear to still believe in him, and as a result, he'll get another season, at least at the start. It wouldn't be a surprise if he is released, however. He will need to compete against some good competition and some young guys looking to make a name for themselves.
WRs 6/7: Malik Washington and Tahj Washington
The Dolphins like keeping their draft picks, and this year, they have two who were drafted late on Day 3. Both Malik Washington and Tahj Washington don't have to be great; they only need to be better than River Cracraft, who has shown consistency and reliability. Still, at this stage, the Dolphins may want to get younger, and having two rookies doesn't bode well for Cracraft's future with the team. Cracraft's best opportunity to make the 53-man roster will be by beating out Ezukanma.
Pre-camp predictions: Hill, Waddle, OBJ, Berrios, Ezukanma, and the two drafted rookies.