Why Jeff Wilson can step up in place of Raheem Mostert against the Ravens
With Raheem Mostert likely out against the Ravens today, the task of running the ball will fall on De'Von Achane and Jeff Wilson, Jr.
By Brian Miller
Jeff Wilson will get the opportunity to show that he is still a good running back. After missing time earlier in the season, Wilson hasn't seen the field nearly as much, that will change today.
Mostert is dealing with both ankle and knee issues and it has been reported that he will sit out today's game against the Ravens. The TD leader (21) is an important part of the Dolphins' offense and the life of the running game.
Today, we will see increased work from Wilson who will probably play the backup role to De'Von Achane but Mike McDaniel likes to rotate his backs throughout the game and that means Wilson should get his shots.
So far this year, Wilson has run 29 times for 122 yards and has caught 11 passes. Last year he ran 84 times for 392 yards and caught 10 passes for 91 after the trade brought him to Miami.
Mostert has been stellar this year and is having a Pro Bowl season. The Dolphins have been keeping players inactive when dealing with soft-tissue injuries so not seeing Mostert, who didn't practice much this week isn't a surprise.
Miami will also be without WR Jaylen Waddle who was announced as out on Friday. Waddle is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks.
Unfortunately for the Dolphins, the injuries are piling up at the wrong time. Miami faces the NFL's holder of the best record today in Baltimore. The AFC East is on the line and the chase for the top seed will either end today or head to week 18 should Miami win.
Jeff Wilson is capable of handling any workload thrown at him and today he will get a chance to prove that against a top defensive front. Today is a tough game that got a little harder with the loss of Mostert and Waddle but there are no excuses in late December.