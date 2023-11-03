Why Miami Dolphins fans need to know the name Rashee Rice
When the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs kick off on Sunday, one name Dolphins fans will need to watch for is Rashee Rice.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will need to stop Patrick Mahomes, keep Travis Kelce from exploiting weaknesses in defensive coverage, and they need to contain Isaiah Pacheco, but one name not getting many mentions is Rashee Rice.
The Kansas City wide receivers are not going to keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night. They are good and consistent, but they are far from great. On other teams, who knows how they would be playing but in the Chiefs offense, they are enough.
Then there is Rice. Rice is the top WR for the Chiefs. Yes, Travis Kelce is the top "pass catcher" but he is a tight end. At WR, Rice is the name to watch.
Rice is fast but saying fast when you have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on your team makes fast look slow. The only ones who have to keep pace with Rice are the Dolphins defenders.
Rice has 361 yards receiving for the Chiefs. That is 100 yards more than the next closest WR, Justin Watson. Rice also leads the team in receptions with 30. That is 24 less than Kelce. The next closest is RB Pacheco who has 24 receptions. The next WR is Kadarius Toney with 24.
Drafted in the 2nd round of last April's draft, Rice is making his mark on the Chiefs. He averages 12 yards per reception which is incredibly good. He works well with Patrick Mahomes out of the pocket and uses his versatility, speed, and cut ability to create space giving Mahomes an open downfield target.
Through 8 games this season, Rice has three touchdowns and 17 first downs.
Still learning the NFL level of football, Rice continues to improve week to week. Averaging 4.5 receptions per game, Rice has a mid-80s catch % rate.
He may not be the top guy on the Chiefs offense but make not mistake, his name will get called on Sunday and he will make the Dolphins secondary work harder when his routes turn into a free style to get open.