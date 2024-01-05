Why Miami Dolphins fans should pay attention to the Black Monday coaching list
Black Monday is right around the corner and for Miami Dolphins fans, it might be a good idea to watch for one name hitting that list of fired coaches.
By Brian Miller
It would be shocking if the Miami Dolphins parted ways with Vic Fangio but would it shock anyone if he opted to leave on his own? If that happens, Miami will need a new DC.
There could be a lot of vacant coaching jobs come Monday. There are already interim HCs who will be out of work when the season is over but there is one name to keep an eye on. Robert Saleh.
I have pounded this drum in the past. Not because I necessarily believe Saleh is the perfect fit for Miami's defense but because I know that if he gets fired, Mike McDaniel would want him in Miami.
Saleh and McDaniel share a history together. They came up together under the Shannahan tree. They know each other well, speak often, and are good friends. If Saleh was looking for work, he would have a job in Miami. Only if Fangio left.
The Dolphins wouldn't be smart to get rid of Fangio for Saleh but stranger things have happened in the NFL and Fangio could opt to leave. It is doubtful that Fangio would want Saleh on his staff but it would also make sense to have Fangio's replacement here.
Will this happen? No, I don't for a second believe that it will but it is intriguing to think that it could be possible. As a head coach, Saleh hasn't shown a lot but as a DC, he has been very good.
What is more interesting is what coaches might the Dolphins lose this year. There is always some turnover of some sort but this year should be minor if any happens at all. With Fangio, it simply comes down to what he wants to do.