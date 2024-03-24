Why Miami should draft Brian Thomas Jr at 21.
By Gaston Rubio
The league year is just around the corner and NFL teams are scrambling to be under the cap by March 13th. With Miami’s large cap number, they will need to find impact players in this year’s draft.
This is Mike McDaniel’s first year with a draft pick in the 1st round. McDaniel and company would be remiss if they didn’t add a player on offense who could have an immediate impact.
Here are three reasons why the Dolphins should draft Brian Thomas Jr with their first pick in the draft. Brian Thomas Jr is productive and reliable, and at 6'4 he is a big target wide receiver for Tua Tagovailoa and Miami's offense.
Productive
Brian Thomas Jr has gotten better every year he’s been at LSU. Thomas finished his junior year with 1,177 yards, 68 receptions, and 17 touchdowns.
Thomas finished his career at LSU with 127 receptions, 1,897 receiving yards, and 24 touchdowns; three more than Malik Nabers.
Reliable
In 3 seasons at LSU, Brian Thomas Jr has never missed a game. During this span, Brian was a starter in 28 of the 38 games he played in. Brian’s lowest snap count in 2023 was 34; that was an LSU 62-0 victory.
Brian Thomas is a 3-year starter from LSU. In all three seasons at LSU Brian has played in every game, including the bowl game. When compared to their other top tier receivers in this draft, Odunze, Nabers, Franklin, and Harrison Jr, Thomas ranks up there with them.
Big Target Wide Receiver
Brian Thomas Jr enters the league measuring 6-feet 4-inches tall and weighing in at 205 pounds. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are each barely 5-foot 10". Thomas had 53% of his targets contested in which he came down with 78% of those contested catches.
Miami needs another receiver outside of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Brian Thomas Jr would be an excellent addition to the wide receiver room, and best of all he would come on a rookie contracting; saving the Dolphins some much-needed cap room.