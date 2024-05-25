Why Mike White needs an outstanding offseason with the Miami Dolphins
By dwest
Mike White was a free agent addition for the Miami Dolphins last year and they seemed to have a good player ready to go in case Tua Tagovailoa went down. White has been known for his arm and feel for the game. He spent the early part of his career mostly with division rival New York Jets. Showing arm strength and production gave White a great case in the open market.
The Dolphins brass found a gem with Skylar Thompson, who was hard to stash away and kept as a No. 3 guy - he even grew and pushed for a No. 2 spot last year. White hasn't been ideal with Miami thus far after signing a two-year deal. White and Thompson will compete for the backup QB spot, as White holds a high price tag in his contract. Could this lead to him being released this summer?
Will Mike White end up making the Dolphins 53-man roster?
There's more competition for White, though, as Miami signed Gavin Hardison from UTEP as an undrafted QB. Hardison has the tools to be coached and shows a big arm. The staff appears to like what he has to offer to the QBs room. While likely being a practice squad candidate, he could make things much tougher for the vets in the room with an eye-opening offseason and preseason.
White hasn't impressed with his limited play, which is fine, but not acceptable for a team looking to make a Super Bowl run. White needs a more than stellar offseason to be in the picture going forward. The Dolphins need that extra cap space to help with other needs and make the roster more complete.
While White is a team player and has all the traits to be a No. 2 QB, the fans want to see more. So, with that being said, will White step up to the task and show he belongs to stick around? Keep an eye on this battle going into training camp, as it will surely be one to watch.