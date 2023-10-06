Why the Miami Dolphins loss to the Bills could be viewed as a good one
Can you ever experience a good loss? After what happened to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, this could be an opportunity for them to reflect and get ready for what awaits them next.
Once upon a time, I was in English class and my teacher was educating us about Shakespeare and the fancy terms he used in his writing. One of those lessons was about oxymorons. I remember everyone laughing and engaging in this, as it brought together two words that should never be associated together - Bright Smoke.
Looking back at the loss of the Miami Dolphins to the Buffalo Bills, I am reminded of the lesson from my English teacher about oxymorons and left with using one to sum up how I feel now that the dust has settled, Good Loss.
The Miami Dolphins got smoked. They lost in all facets of the game against a team that played better than them. Offense, Defense, Special teams - it didn’t matter, there wasn’t an element that the Dolphins stand out. And in my eyes, this team needed this. Buffalo is a playoff team! The Dolphins haven’t had the opportunity to play against a team of this caliber. If anything Monday morning should be a wake-up call.
The Los Angeles Chargers are a good team - but I think they will be in the outside looking in at the end of the season.
New England Patriots - they are going to be searching for a new quarterback this offseason.
Denver Broncos - do I really need to comment on this?
The Buffalo Bills were the Dolphins first test against a legit opponent. And this loss has to bring this team together. These young kids on the Miami Dolphins have to learn the important loss lessons. Rolling 70 points against the Broncos is one thing, that can carry some great momentum, but it's not realistic that this will always occur on Sunday afternoon.
The Buffalo Bills are the “Big Brother” of the AFC East. The Dolphins at their current state are still looking up to their big brother, and after the last Sunday beat down, this should humble the team and their expectations.
On deck are the New York Giants, and the Carolina Panthers, two teams were the Miami Dolphins are expected to be favorites and should handle these two teams with ease, in the weeks preceding that, the lil brother Miami Dolphins have an opportunity to try and shed that label, as they face two of the strongest teams in the NFL - Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl Champions and the Philadelphia Eagles, the runner up from the Super Bowl last year.
Saying this was a good loss is a good thing. Tua, Waddle, Jevon, and Achane need to experience these types of losses to grow. Understand that there are caliber of teams at their level and winning in the NFL is a challenge and to be grateful for the next opportunity. I believe this loss will bring the players in the locker room together and allow them to become humble, work harder, and understand that there are opponents out there who are better than you. They have the talent inside this locker room to make a difference, so when Big Brother comes back again, this time, it will be them that get knocked out.