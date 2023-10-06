Why the Miami Dolphins might not run away with Sunday's game against the Giants
The Miami Dolphins are favored by 12 points this weekend against the Giants. It is the 3rd highest margin in the league this year. Dolphins fans may want to consider, however, the team may not cover.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins ran into a wall last week against the Bills in Buffalo. Many believe this week will once again see them return to their high-powered, not quite unstoppable offense but honestly, there is a reason why that may not be the case.
Forget about injuries or even Liam Eichenberg who should be able to play against the Giants poor defensive front. The Dolphins may jump out to a big lead and then get back to the basics that failed them last weekend.
This isn't a statement game and after the loss last Sunday, it isn't a trap game. The Dolphins need this win and these are the games they should win, easily. I expect Miami to win on Sunday and if they don't, there are big problems on this team.
What I expect is a big lead in the first half and the Giants climb back in the 2nd to make it respectable. I think the Dolphins will work on things, like tackling. I see them working on the schemes and getting some of the players playing time, like maybe rookie Cam Smith.
Offensively, the Dolphins should try and press with their running game and work on some of the fundamentals they didn't do well with last year.
I don't expect this to be a "teaching" game. You don't do that in the regular season but I could see a few changes in the flow and that could lead to some, again, basics.
The Dolphins shouldn't have a problem winning this game but defensively, they have to start getting to the QB. Daniel Jones has been sacked a lot and last week, 11 times. If the Dolphins can't get pressure on Jones, we should start talking about the team making a move by the trade deadline.