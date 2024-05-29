Why this possible Dolphins signing would make total sense for Chris Grier
By Ryan Heckman
The majority of offseason moves are in the rear view for most NFL clubs, but the Miami Dolphins still have the opportunity for one or two more notable additions.
Come June 1, they'll have some extra cash freed up after the release of Xavien Howard is made official. So, what do they do with that roughly $18 million in space?
One NFL expert over at CBS Sports believes the Dolphins are a perfect match for free agent quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who could come in right away and be the No. 2 signal-caller behind Tua Tagovailoa.
Cody Benjamin wrote:
"After two injury-riddled seasons to close his Tennessee Titans career, Tannehill's days as a regular starter are over. But the 35-year-old offers extensive experience (151 starts), and the Miami Dolphins' current insurance plan behind Tua Tagovailoa consists of Mike White and Skylar Thompson, who've combined to go 3-6 in emergency starts during their respective careers. Tannehill, and his script-dependent style fits Mike McDaniel's offense."
Signing Ryan Tannehill makes sense for the Dolphins for two reasons
So, should Miami make a move? The contract situation between Tagovailoa and the Dolphins hasn't exactly gone anywhere positive. The hope is that things can get done soon, but while he's been present for OTAs, could Tagovailoa be a camp holdout if an extension never arrives?
The worst-case scenario is obviously that Tagovailoa, for some reason, doesn't play Week 1. That's quite the stretch, and it seems more likely that he'll simply play out his last year on the current contract if a new deal isn't signed. However, having a seasoned veteran to spot-start would be a positive.
Even if Tagovailoa does sign a new deal, Tannehill would be an upgrade over Mike White and Skylar Thompson. Everyone likes to point back at White's improbable, short run in New York as some fairytale story. However, the reality is, White hasn't had a whole lot of experience as a starter, nor has he had sustained success.
At the very least, Tannehill would come in having started 151 career games. He's a familiar face to Miami and its fans, as that's where he began his career back in 2012 as a first-round pick out of Texas A&M.
To have a shot at extending his pro career is likely all Tannehill wants at this point, in addition to, of course, competing for a Super Bowl. Miami would like to think they're in a position to compete, so long as the roster is healthy and Tagovailoa is under center. With that said, Tannehill gives this organization a strong insurance policy if he does end up signing a free agent deal.