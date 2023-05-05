Why will Devon Achane standout in the Miami Dolphins this season?
With the end of the 2023 NFL Draft, some interesting names came across the table, but one, in particular, could be the surprise of this new season and become the spotlight for the Miami Dolphins. This player is Devon Achane, recently drafted from Texas A&M.
The running back for the Dolphins has set the fastest time at the 40-yard dash in his position, and the third-fastest overall in the combine, putting a time of 4.32 seconds. With his incorporation, the Miami team is putting a lethal offense, with serious speed, because remember, the Dolphins also count on Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert.
But the reasons that will make him the most determined player in the team, is because of his skills and his ability to put in some crazy marks to help his team to get the victory. Because since high school, his being a prodigy, winning award after award, but what makes him different is his mental speed to find a space and go through to gain the most yards possible, and also his fast feet at the need of getting off one's back or trick another into scoring a touchdown.
Also, as a rookie, adaptation is a very serious thing to take into account, because it doesn't matter how good you are, if you don't adapt well to the team or the coach's plan you are going to be transferred to another team as soon as possible. But not for Achane that's not the case, as he is a very good friend of Jaylen Waddle, as he said in a pre-draft visit that this was not going to be a complication for the player.
""I feel like me being there and the visit that I took and the interactions with the coaches were great as well. So I just feel like I was able to be myself and I was very, very comfortable.""- Devon Achane
After a sensational college career where he was named Orange Bowl Most Outstanding Player among other awards the player has conquered in his college career. An interesting prospect for this season, and with all the cards to become important if not the most in Miami Dolphins, and is a player you want to keep an eye on from now on.
Do you think he will perform well this season, and become the new Dolphins face?