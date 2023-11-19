Why you should seriously consider starting De'Von Achane in your fantasy league
De'Von Achane is back with the Miami Dolphins after a four week IR stint and fans are ready to see the youngster tear it up on the field.
By Brian Miller
When De'Von Achane has the ball in his hands, he is electric. Will that return immediately on the field today for the Miami Dolphins? It just might.
For fantasy football owners, the return of Achane is good news but many are wondering if they should start him in his first game back. It's a good question to ask.
The main concern is whether or not he will be in game shape and if he can get his rhythm back again after spending 4 weeks away from the field. With the postseason creeping up on many leagues, one bad decision could be the difference between making the playoffs or not.
There should be absolutely no worry about Achane's physical situation. He is an NFL football player and has practiced all week. The 4-week layoff isn't something to be concerned about. If anything, it should help him considerably as his body has had time to rest.
Another and perhaps more concerning issue is whether or not Mike McDaniel will put him on a play count and not risk re-injury. That too is a valid concern but if we look at this realistically, the Dolphins don't tend to bring players back if they are not ready.
Connor Williams never went on IR but the Dolphins kept him inactive and when they finally did activate him, they still put Liam Eichenberg at center for one more week. The IR players have been different.
Terron Armstead was taken off IR and was immediately played against the Chiefs. He played without limitations. Miami brought Jeff Wilson back from IR and he too immediately contributed as a back running back to Mostert.
Mostert is still going to get his touches as he did prior to Achane's injury but we should see plenty of both against the Ravens today.
The Dolphins did not have to add Achane back to the 53 and frankly, it makes no sense to do so if they plan on keeping him on a leash. The Dolphins' stable of running backs is fine this week and giving Achane another week would have been acceptable.
McDaniel said that Achane has been full speed all week and that means he will be full speed for today's game in Miami. If you are worried about starting him, you shouldn't.
Other notable starters.
Tyreek Hill should have a big weekend against the Raiders today.
Tua Tagovailoa should put up over 300 yards regardless of what the run game produces.
Jaylen Waddle should see at least 7 or 8 targets and come close to 100 yards.