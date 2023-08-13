Why you shouldn't be concerned about the Miami Dolphins play on Friday night in loss
The Miami Dolphins opened their exhibition season with a loss to the Falcons and many fans are starting to get a little worried with how the depth played. They shouldn't be worried. At all.
By Brian Miller
We are not going to lie to you and tell you that the game was fun to watch. It wasn't. Friday night was the only home preseason game for the Miami Dolphins and fans were left with questions bout the Dolphins depth.
More than 30 players didn't take the field on Friday with just about every starter taking a backseat to their backups. While the Dolphins stayed in the game and actually should have led 21-6 at the half, what fell apart was the result of, well, inexperience.
In the first half, Mike White led the Dolphins on three red zone trips. One ended in a batted ball interception and the other two ended in 4th and goal failures. Miami was down 6-3 at the half.
Enter the second half. We know the story already. Punt return for a TD, pick six from Skylar Thompson, you name it, it happened. It was ugly.
So why should you not be worried about the problems we saw on the field Friday night? There is one simple answer.
The Miami Dolphins are not going to play the backups all season long.
Let me explain. Yes, there will be players on special teams and there will be backups entering games all season but we have to remember is that these backups are not going to go in and play with other backups. They will play with starters.
Swap a WR into the game, Tua Tagovailoa should be throwing them the ball. Put in a backup DT, he will be playing with Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins.
On Friday, these same players played with other gusy that will provide depth but more importantly won't make the Dolphins roster. Maybe no NFL roster this year.
We judge these players on how they played with other backups but that is not indicative of whether they play differently with more talented veterans.
Is there concern over Mike White or especially Skylar Thompson? Maybe but they played behind a makeshift offensive line and they played with deep rostered WRs. Would either have played differently with starting WRs like Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle? What if Terron Armstead and Connor Williams were on the offensive line?
For all the negatives we have thrown out after the game, the simplest reality is that these guys are playing with guys that don't get as many reps in practice and it shows when they have to play with guys who may not be on the roster in a few weeks.
It isn't time to worry. The team we saw on Friday is not going to be the team we see week one against the Chargers.