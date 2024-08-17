This wild De'Von Achane stat proves why he will have breakout season for Dolphins
By Matt Serniak
I'm not one to get all emotional about a stat, but this one about De'Von Achane took my breath away due to how much I couldn't believe it.
According to ESPN, Achane had as many 40-yard runs in his rookie season as Reggie Bush did in his entire 11-year career.
Bush, a former Heisman winner and former Miami Dolphin, had a very good career. At USC, he did things on a football field that only one other guy, Barry Sanders, did. He could make all 11 guys on defense look helpless to lay a finger on them at a high clip.
In the NFL, Bush had a ton of hype to become some kind of revolutionary running back. That didn't exactly happen but he did have a good career.
But if you were to tell me that he only had 11 40+ runs in his entire 11-year career, I would have said "Sir/Maam, you are mistaken."
Then after you "I'll do you one better" and told me that De'Von Achane had the same amount of 40+ runs, in his rookie year alone as Reggie Bush, I would have said "Sir/Maam, please stop making my reality crumble around me" because there just is no way that can be true.
However, it is true and I still can't believe it.
I would have thought that though Bush's career didn't live up to being the second-overall pick in 2006, in his 11-year career, he certainly would have broken off more than 11 runs of 40+ yards. He was one of the most electrifying football players that ever laced them up. Of course, he had dozens of big runs.
But reality is often disappointing and he didn't have that many big runs.
This just makes what De'Von Achane did in 2023 even more special. We know about the YPC, which was 7.8 on 103 rushes in 11 games. We know about what he did against the Broncos. We know about the elite speed and how when Achane takes the corner he doesn't give it back.
It's a new year and it's a new De'Von Achane. He is being used even more as a pass-catching threat, and is determined to shed the idea that he isn't durable, which is one that he 100% has to do for this team to excel. This offense needs the duo of both Achane and Raheem Mostert to keep defenses off-balance.
Everything is lined up for Achane to take that highly sought-after year-two-jump. Whether he is the official starter on September 8 is irrelevant. He's going to be a big part of every game plan. He's too dynamic not to be. There isn't any reason to think that he won't, especially with Mike McDaniel manning the controls. One of the things McDaniel does well is get his running backs to produce.
He has a special one in Achane, so expect special things to continue to happen.