Will the Miami Dolphins play on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving or Black Friday?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins know their schedule, and fans are ramping up for the 2024 NFL season. Will they play on any holidays? In 2023, the Miami Dolphins visited the New York Jets for the first ever Black Friday NFL game.
Miami played on Christmas Day two seasons ago against the Green Bay Packers, hosting them at Hard Rock Stadium. What is on the schedule for the Miami Dolphins in 2024? We now know where the Dolphins will be playing and, more importantly, when!
The Miami Dolphins will face the Green Bay Packers Thanksgiving night
The NFL will hold three games on Thanksgiving this year. The Bears will visit the Lions in the early game of the day, and the Giants will travel to Dallas in the early afternoon slot. The Dolphins will also return to the Thanksgiving lineup. They will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers in the late game of the day. Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jordan Love? This is going to be an exciting contest between two talented signal-callers.
Will the Miami Dolphins play on Christmas Day?
The NFL will play two games on Christmas Day in 2024. This year, the holiday will fall on a Wednesday, and the NFL doesn't seem to have a problem with mid-week play. This year, the NFL will see the Ravens play in Houston against the Texans in the early game, and then the Chiefs will be on the road to face the Steelers in the late game. The Dolphins will not play on Christmas Day.
This year's Christmas games will not please many fans as they will be exclusively streamed on Netflix. The streaming service secured the rights to both games on the holiday for 2024, which is something that's certainly raising a lot of eyebrows.
Will the Miami Dolphins play on Black Friday?
Yes, the NFL will return on Black Friday. The Amazon Prime streamed game will be played between the Chiefs and Raiders this year. The Chiefs will host their inter-division rivals a day after Thanksgiving, giving the NFL another big punch heading into the weekend.