Will Robert Hunt play for the Miami Dolphins today? He is not on the inactive list
The Miami Dolphins may get a much needed boost if right guard Robert Hunt can play against the tough Jets defense.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have released their inactive list for today's Black Friday game in New York. Robert Hunt is not on it.
Robert Hunt has been the most consistent offensive lineman over the last few years and when he is not in the game, it shows. Hunt has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has forced him out of the last few games. Today, he is ready to roll.
The question is will he play and will he start? That we will know soon enough.
Also on the inactive list is Robert Jones. Jones has played well this year but has been banged up. The loss of Jones might not be too bad given the potential return of Hunt.
Terron Armstead showed up on the injury report this week and some speculated he may not be active for today's game. That is not the case. Armstead is active and will start against the Jets.
Not surprisingly, De'Von Achane is not active. He tweaked his knee last weekend after spending four weeks on IR. There is no reason to rush him back but the Dolphins will be a bit thin at the position today.
Raheem Mostert will start with Jeff Wilson active for today's game. Miami also signed Darrynton Evans this week. Evans is also active for today's game.
Miami will also have Braxton Berrios back who will face his former team for the first time. Berrios missed last week's game against the Raiders.
Chase Claypool and Robbie Chose are also both inactive today as is Eli Apple who makes a healthy scratch.
Kendall Lamm showed up on the injury report this week but he is active although he still may not play. He has a back injury.
The Dolphins enter today's game -9.5 over the Jets. The Jets will start Tim Boyle at QB as Robert Saleh has relegated Zach Wilson to the emergency-3 QB.
Joining Wilson today are WR Allen Lazard who has had a horrible season thus far, offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, and fellow O-linemen Austin Deculus. Former Miami Dolphins LB Sam Eguavoen will also not play.
CB Michael Carter, II and DL Carl Lawson round out the rest of the Jets inactives.