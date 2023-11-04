Will Terron Armstead play after being activated from IR and added to the 53 man roster?
The Miami Dolphins have made a move with Terron Armstead by adding him to the 53 man roster paving the way for him to play on Sunday. The question is will he?
By Brian Miller
Armstead could make the start on Sunday when the Dolphins take on the Chiefs in Germany. His activation and addition to the 53 clears the only hurdle remaining for him to play.
The problem is it doesn't take much these days to put Armstead out of a game and while the Dolphins need a healthy offensive front, Kendall Lamm has played surprisingly well in Armstead's place.
If Armstead is available you almost have to play him despite limited practice this week. Armstead has sat out the last four weeks after being placed on IR.
Armstead still may sit out and the Dolphins could opt to rest him another week with the team's bye week coming next weekend. This would give Armstead more time to recover but at the same time, he hardly needs a lot of practice and against the Chiefs, Armstead would be a big bonus.
To make room for Armstead, the Dolphins waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili. Pili will likely land back on the practice squad provided he clears waivers. It's possible that he does not. The Dolphins like his potential and others may as well.
Miami will have more cuts needing to be made in the coming weeks. De'Vone Achane is due back following next week's break. River Cracraft is eligible to return now and Isaiah Wynn should be back in three weeks as well.
For now, having Armstead back is good news but the Dolphins need to keep him as healthy as possible, something that has not been easy. ESPN earlier this week had a discussion on Armstead's future beyond this season given his injury history.