Will Tyreek Hill play on Sunday? Will Jalen Ramsey? The latest Dolphins injury news
There are big injury questions heading into the Miami Dolphins home game against the New England Patriots and Tyreek Hill is the biggest of them all.
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill told members of the media on Thursday that he intends to play, that he is fine, and that the "Cheetah" isn't going to be sidelined. That doesn't mean Mike McDaniel feels the same way.
Today, Mike McDaniel feels the same way. At his press conference with the media on Friday, McDaniel said that Hill is doing well and he expects him to play on Sunday against the Patriots. That sound you heard earlier in the day was the collective sigh of relief from Dolphins fans.
Obviously, Hill is the electric part of the Miami Dolphins offense but what about the rest of the team?
Xavien Howard remains questionable as he deals with a groin injury. Last week the Dolphins' backup corners did well for most of the game against far superior WRs. If Howard does not play, we will see more Kader Kohou is expected to play as well as the return of Nik Needham who is trending in that direction as well.
The next big Q is with Jalen Ramsey. It was reported earlier this week by ESPN that Ramsey was going to play. He took exception to that and called out the network for providing misinformation. He then took to social media to clarify that while he "might" play, there is nothing in stone and nothing has been reported to him by the coaches.
The Dolphins will have David Long, Jr. back on the field this week after his quick turn from the concussion that kept him out for part of last Sunday's game. Jevon Holland on the other hand is out of a red jersey but has not officially cleared protocols. He remained in the game but reported to the team on Monday that he has symptoms.
With Holland questionable, Brandon Jones is in line to start this week at safety with DeShon Elliot.
If there is more good news to be had, it appears that Connor Williams will return to the starting center job after missing three weeks. Williams was one of the higher-rated centers in the NFL prior to being hurt. In his absence, Liam Eichenberg has been taking the snaps...or is that, making them?
If Williams does return, it will be interesting to see if the Dolphins move Eichenberg to the starting left guard position or if they will play Lester Cotton in place of Isaiah Wynn who was placed on IR this past week. Eichenberg has played mostly guard over the last year but he is inconsistent.
For the rest of the Dolphins, most should be available to play on Sunday.