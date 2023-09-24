How to Win $550 Bonus Betting on Dolphins vs. Broncos
Bet $10, win $400 in guaranteed bonus bets plus $150 in no-sweat bets at FanDuel and DraftKings
Miami has looked impressive through a 2-0 start and you can cash in on them this week whether they win or lose against Denver.
Dolphins fans who sign up with FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbooks and bet their first $10 or more on Miami vs. Denver will win $400 in bonus bets, guaranteed!
Here’s how you can win betting on Miami:
FanDuel NFL Promo Code
You’ll win $200 in bonus bets when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and place your first bet of $5 or more!
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Dolphins vs. Broncos
It’s essential that you deposit at least $10 and bet at least $5, so don’t skip those steps!
Since you’ll be winning your $200 bonus whenever that first bet settles, you can explore FanDuel’s easy-to-use interface in the meantime as you plot your path forward.
Sign up with FanDuel while this offer lasts to lock in your $200 bankroll boost to back the Dolphins to stay hot.
DraftKings NFL Promo Code
You’re getting two offers combined into one with this new promotion at DraftKings!
First, you’ll get $200 in instant bonus bets for placing your first bet of $5 or more.
Then, you can opt-in to up to 3 no-sweat bet tokens (max bet $50 each) on each NFL gameday of the week.
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Dolphins vs. Broncos
Again, pay careful attention to the steps above and make sure you meet the minimum requirements listed.
You’ll be getting this $200 bonus instantly, which means you don’t have to wait to go back in for more bets on your Dolphins, like taking Tyreek Hill to score a touchdown or Tua Tagovailoa to exceed his passing projections.
You can also use one of your no-sweat bet tokens today!
If you hit, you’ll cash in! If you don’t, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bet for another wager.
Sign up with DraftKings to give yourself several extra chances to win betting on your Dolphins in what looks like a promising season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
These promotions from FanDuel and DraftKings are only available in select states with legal sports betting.