How to Win Instant $200 BetMGM Bonus on Dolphins vs. Broncos
Turn $10 into $200 in bonus bets with no sweat thanks to this offer at BetMGM
Miami has looked strong through its 2-0 start and you can prepare your bankroll for the rest of the season in minutes TODAY!
Dolphins fans who sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and bet their first $10 or more on Miami vs. Denver Week 3 will win $200 in bonus bets instantly – win or lose!
Here’s how you can cash in on Miami’s hot start:
BetMGM NFL Sign-Up Bonus
You’ll receive $200 in bonus bets INSTANTLY after you place your first bet of $10 or more at BetMGM Sportsbook.
Here’s how you can lock in your $200 bonus:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $10 or more on Dolphins vs. Broncos Week 3
You need to deposit at least $10 and bet at least $10 on your first wager for this promotion to activate, so pay close attention there.
With your $200 bonus locked in, you can start to look at other Week 3 bets, look ahead to Week 4 or bet on any other sport!
Now let’s get you started on placing that first bet.
Dolphins vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Oddsmakers are catching on to Miami early this season, listing them as 6.5-point favorites on the spread with -300 moneyline odds.
If those are odds you’re not comfortable with, that’s fine!
You can bet on several other different types of wagers at BetMGM, including over/under 48.5 total points, alternate spreads, anytime touchdown scorers and more.
Once you’ve signed in to BetMGM, click on the ‘NFL’ tab and then scroll down to find Denver at Miami. Be sure to click on the matchup to explore all of your available options.
Sign up with BetMGM while this offer lasts to prepare your bankroll for what looks like a promising season for your Dolphins.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
This promotion from BetMGM is only available in select states with legal sports betting.