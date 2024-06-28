Worst-ranked Dolphins NFL Draft pick ever still haunts people to this day
If only we had a time machine to tell former Miami Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland to come to his senses. Throughout the years, the Miami front office has made some questionable decisions in late April, but come on, this one takes the cake.
In a new article for Pro Football Network, Adam Beasley ranked the worst draft picks for the Dolphins in team history. At the top of his list was former No. 1 overall AFL pick Jim Grabowski, who ended up also being drafted by the Packers and he never suited up for Miami.
Right behind him, however, was 2013 No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan. How did that move go for Miami? Not great! The defensive end was a total first-round NFL bust and the decision to take him in the first place continues to anger so many people in South Florida.
Dion Jordan will forever be known as a Dolphins NFL Draft bust
"This is probably the decision that finally got Jeff Ireland fired. The Dolphins’ former GM traded up in a terrible draft to take Dion Jordan, a positionless player with big-time demons who was kicked out of the league for a season after multiple failed drug tests."- Adam Beasley
Jordan ended up lasting only two seasons with the Dolphins, posting 46 total tackles, three sacks and three pass deflections. To make things worse, he only recorded one start in two campaigns, with 26 total appearances. That's not exactly the return you'd hope for from a first-round selection.
The DE missed the full 2015 season after being suspended for a violation of the league's substance abuse policy. His days with the Dolphins came to a close with him being released, but he ended up playing for the Seahawks, Raiders and 49ers after that. Jordan was out of the league after 2020 - he played in 13 games for San Francisco that fall and winter. Jordan had a ton of potential out of college, but he turned out to be a major disappointment. That pick, as Beasley noted, likely got Ireland fired. Rightfully so.