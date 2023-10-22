Is Xavien Howard playing tonight? (Latest injury update for Dolphins vs. Eagles in NFL Week 7)
The latest injury update for Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.
By Peter Dewey
Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard is dealing with a groin injury, but he is expected to play on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is great news for the Dolphins, as they’ll need Howard to slow down the Eagles' duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the outside.
Howard is one of the best cornerbacks in the game, and he should hold things down for the Dolphins – who are still without All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey (ruled out again this week).
Xavien Howard injury status for Week 7 against Philadelphia Eagles
Howard is listed as questionable for Week7, but he’s expected to play against the Eagles.
Best bet for Dolphins vs. Eagles in NFL Week 7
While Howard is expected to play, BetSided NFL expert Iain MacMillan has an interesting bet for Week 7, as he expects plenty of points to be scored:
My favorite total bet of the day might just also be the most fun bet to place today. It's a marquee Sunday Night Football showdown, so let's just sit back and root for points between two of the best offenses in the NFL. Give me the OVER.
Both teams have had similar issues this year where their offense is outplaying their defense. That's especially the case for the Dolphins, who have a historic offense but an average defense at best. Their defense enters this game ranking 19th in opponent yards per play and 23rd in opponent EPA/Play.
That's going to leave an opening for the Eagles offense to do work which is much needed after a disappointing outing against the Jets.
It's a high total, but I don't care. I think this is going to be an offensive shootout for the ages.
Xavien Howard injury history
- Oct. 2019: Knee Patella Sprain – missed rest of season
- Sept. 2022: Inguinal Groin Pull Grade 1 – missed one game
When is Xavien Howard coming back?
Howard – who has not missed a game this season – is expected to play in Week 7 against the Eagles.
Miami Dolphins next 5 opponents
- New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 29
- Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 19
- New York Jets, Friday, Nov. 24
Miami Dolphins injury report
- Xavien Howard – questionable
- Alec Ingold – questionable
- Nik Needham – questionable
- Jalen Ramsey – out
- Connor Williams – questionable
Philadelphia Eagles injury report
- Reed Blankenship – out
- Bradley Roby – out
- Darius Slay – questionable
- DeVonta Smith – questionable
- Milton Willaims – questionable
- Marlon Tuipulotu – questionable
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.