Xavien Howard: Possible return to Miami or could he land with the Texans?
The Miami Dolphins' recent release of Xavien Howard has left fans wondering about his future in the NFL.
A few days ago, it was announced that Xavien Howard, the cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, would be released from the team at the beginning of the new league year. However, during the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Chris Grier clarified that they are not ruling out the possibility of Howard's return to the team.
After releasing Xavier, the Dolphins will save $18.5 million in cap space. Unfortunately, the money can't be used until June 2nd, as it is part of a post-June 1st cut.
Xavien Howard was drafted in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins as a second-round pick (38th overall). Throughout his eight-year career, he has played in 100 games, starting in 99 of those games. During this time, he has recorded 258 tackles, two touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. Unfortunately, Howard was inactive for the last game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
On the other hand, according to ESPN, Xavien Howard expressed interest in joining the Houston Texans after learning of his release from the Miami Dolphins.
The Texans have a young team with the potential for growth and success. Adding Xavien Howard to the mix would bring much-needed veteran leadership and experience to the defense.
Xavien Howard would significantly improve Texan's defense. The only cornerback performing at a high level is Derek Stingley Jr. The other players in the depth chart are not up to the required standards, despite the team making it to last year's divisional round. In a recent interview, the Texans revealed their desire to build a super team around C.J. Stroud. Acquiring Xavien Howard would be a great move to improve the low levels of the other cornerbacks.