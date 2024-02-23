Xavien Howard's time in Miami comes to an end with Dolphins release
The Miami Dolphins have done what many expected, they have released Xavien Howard.
By Brian Miller
Xavien Howard's time with the Miami Dolphins is over. Designated a June 1st release, Howard is free to sign with any team.
Earlier in the week, Howard sent an odd and cryptic message on social media. He said something about "having to leave to be appreciated." The Dolphins are going to find out if they miss him.
Drafted in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Howard became a star on the Dolphins defense. He became a fan favorite and one of the team's best cornerbacks in Miami history.
Howard had 10 interceptions and made the Pro Bowl and was a First-Team All-Pro in 2020. Howard was given, in 2019, a then-record contract for a Dolphins cornerback and he was, at the time, the highest-paid player on the team.
Chris Grier, then gave Byron Jones more money in free agency and that didn't sit well with Howard. Howard threatened a holdout and in 2022 was given another restructured contract that made him the highest-paid player on the team at that time.
Since that restructure, Howard's production has slipped and he has dealt with injuries the last two seasons.
With the release, Howard will seek a new team and the Dolphins will have to wait until they see the relief. Howard will be designated a June 1st cut. Miami will get over $18 million in cap relief on that date. They will eat $7.4 million this year and additional money next season.
Howard still has some play left in him and shouldn't have a hard time finding a new team but the days of him being a highly-paid corner are over.