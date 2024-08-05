Young Dolphins TE reveals how Tua Tagovailoa has changed his leadership style
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is finally embracing the role of leader on the Miami Dolphins roster. Much of that has to do with the confidence brought on by Mike McDaniel. His teammates are seeing the difference in him as well.
Fresh off a new contract extension that will pay him $212.4 million, with $176.1 million in guaranteed dough, Tagovailoa is becoming the leader the Dolphins need him to be. Speaking with The Dive Bar Podcast, young tight end Tanner Conner spoke about the difference he's seeing in the signal-caller:
Tanner Conner has noticed the differences in Tua Tagovailoa this offseason
Conner used phrases like intensity and not afraid of stepping on guys' toes. This is important because Tagovailoa has been more cautious in his approach to being a leader. He hasn't been the outspoken type of player that most quarterbacks tend to be. Holding himself to a higher standard and seeing his teammates do that will allow him to hold them accountable as well.
The fact that his teammates are seeing this change is a good thing. It can lead to better play on the field and a team that wants to follow their quarterback. Now, they need to start beating the teams the media says they can't. When that happens, the full maturation and transformation will be closer to completion, and they can focus on winning in the postseason - something that hasn't been done in 24 years.
This year will be a critical one for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, as they will face tougher competition, especially down the stretch. The fact the Miami QB is taking the leadership mantle is important and guys like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead have also noticed. It's going to be a massive campaign for Tagovailoa to try and silence his haters. Leading up to the preseason, it feels like he's already off to a strong start.