Zach Sieler is the proof and hope that all NFL hopefuls should keep in their heads as roster cuts loom
Zach Sieler was signed on Sunday to a contract extension and it was well-deserved. His road to the NFL and to this contract should be inspiration for every NFL player who finds themselves on the edge of missing out.
By Brian Miller
Zach Sieler began his NFL career in 2018. A small town school most NFL fans never heard of. Ferris St. Naturally and not surprising, the Miami Dolphins defensive tackle wasn't an early draft pick.
Sieler had to wait it out and in the 7th round, the Baltimore Ravens called his name. His time in Baltimore wouldn't last too long. He played in two games, started none, and registered one tackle. He spent his rookie season being activated and placed inactive throughout the year.
In 2019, Sieler was released by the Ravens in late August. He made his way back only to released again in October and re-signed again only to be waived for a third time in December. The Dolphins claimed him off waivers.
In his time with Miami, Sieler fought to get a chance. He competed every practice and played through the minimum of salaries. Throught it all, he didn't get down and he continued to give everything he could to a game he was convinced he could play.
Over the last couple of seasons, Sieler has become one of the most consistent and reliable defensive tackles on the Dolphins roster and a player that national media began to take notice of.
On Sunday, Sieler, a man who refused to give in to the adversity of the sport, signed a deal that will guarantee him $20 million and could pay him as much as $38 million over the life of the deal.
Hard work paid off and he kept believing in himself, doing what was asked. Monday marks the 24 hour window when NFL teams begin cutting their rosters to 53. All NFL teams must be at 53 by Tuesday afternoon.
Almost as many players will be out of work come Tuesday afternoon as their are players on NFL rosters. Some will move on and some will give up entirely. Others, they will continue to fight for their dream. Someday, like Sieler, maybe it pays off.