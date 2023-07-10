Zach Thomas chooses Jimmy Johnson to present him at the HOF
By Brian Miller
Jimmy Johnson will present Zach Thomas into the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame because no one else was remotely qualified to do so.
According to Armando Salguero of OutKick.com, Thomas has selected Johnson to present him and frankly, that was nothing more than a formality because no one else would have made sense.
Johnson not only drafted Thomas in the 5th round of the 1996 NFL Draft. Johnson was then the coach who told him that he needed to compete to make the team and then told his defensive coach that he wanted Thomas to start inside during training camp. Thomas never looked back carving out what is now a Hall of Fame career.
Thomas would be selected to seven Pro Bowls, back when the game was actually a game and nominations meant something but it was the five First Team All-Pro selections that looked far better on his HOF resume.
Miami Dolphins fans have pounded their fists for years trying to get Thomas recognized for his career achievements and have watched while others had been inducted instead. This year, Thomas gets his long overdue bust enshrined in the HOF.
During the week leading up to the HOF, Thomas is expected to make an appearance at the teams training facility for camp practices. The Dolphins will also honor Thomas during their home game against the Carolina Panthers in October.
The HOF is getting a legitimately deserving player and now fans can celebrate and turn their attention to Richmond Webb, Mark Clayton, and Bob Kuechenberg.