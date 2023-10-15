Zach Thomas to be Honored at Hard Rock Stadium for His Hall of Fame Induction
This Sunday's game will not only see the Dolphins notching another win but a legend being honored for his long-awaited Hall of Fame Induction.
Decorated Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is being celebrated for his Hall of Fame induction this weekend. His celebration will continue on Sunday when he heads to Hard Rock Stadium.
Before the game begins, the stadium will host a Dolphins Alumni Tailgate that will highlight his career.
Then, Thomas himself will join alongside current team captains for the coin toss as the honorary captain of the game.
During halftime, he will take the field to address the 50,000-plus fans in attendance and be presented with the Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.
Dolphins Chairman of the Board and Managing General Partner Stephen Ross will be present alongside Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter as he is given his ring.
Tom Garfinkel, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, expressed his excitement to honor Thomas:
"We are proud to honor Zach for his accomplishments and are excited to celebrate him alongside his family, teammates, and Dolphins fans this weekend. Zach's leadership, work ethic, and dedication to this franchise and the South Florida community throughout his 12 seasons as a Miami Dolphin exemplify why his legacy is now forever cemented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is our pleasure to celebrate Zach as we congratulate him on this incredible feat and recognize him as one of the greatest Dolphins of all time. "- Tom Garfinkel
Since being drafted in the 5th round back in 1996, the 2-time NFL Linebacker of the Year went on to accomplish many feats. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year that same year.
He was also a five-time nominee for first-team All Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler.
He also lead the NFL in tackles twice in his career and 10 times in the Miami Dolphins. He is fifth in NFL history with 1,734 career tackles.
He was also a middle linebacker from 1998-2004 where the Dolphins finished in the NFL's top 10 in total defense during that period.
Thomas was named a finalist for four consecutive years before finally being inducted into the Hall of Fame back in August as a member of the 2023 class.