Quinn Ewers sends Dolphins fans the message they desperately needed

Quinn Ewers met with the Miami media for the first time as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback. He was careful in his delivery, shied away from being too confident and cocky, but did manage to give Tua Tagoailoa some thanks.

Ewers was asked about the conversation with Tagovailoa and made it clear that the previous Miami Dolphins' starter has been working with him to get ready for his first start against the Bengals.

Quinn Ewers embraces the challenge of starting for the Miami Dolphins

Ewers will make his starting debut at Hard Rock Stadium against the Bengals, but it's something he has dreamed about his entire life. Many kids imagine themselves running out of the tunnel into an NFL stadium, but only a few in the overall pool get to actually do it.

"It's a dream come true for me. I always wanted to play in the NFL." Quinn Ewers

The Dolphins' new starter knows it isn't going to be easy. He said for the first time, he is getting reps with the first team offense. He is learning the nuances of the little things, like cadence. He said he is working to get his cadence as close to Tagovailoa's to make it easier on his teammates.

Ewers will lean on his experience at Texas, where they ran a similar style of offense. Another reason the Dolphins spent so much time evaluating Ewer's college tape.

"Yeah, it's very similar. We both like to motion a lot. Like to add eye-candy to the defense. And we run a lot of the same schemes." Quinn Ewers

It's no longer about winning this season; it's about growth and maturing as an entire team. It's the second year in a row that Miami has missed the playoffs. Starting Ewers is a smart move, but there has to be some growth between now and the end of the season, even just a little.

Another point that stood out from his first media session is that Ewers wants to maintain the same aggressive playing style and conviction he had at Texas without turning the ball over. He believes there is an area where you can play at that level and still not turn the ball over.

That is what he will be challenged with in the next few weeks. Dolphins fans have watched Tagovailoa throw interceptions nearly every game. If he doesn't play another down this year, he will have left the field leading the NFL in interceptions.

Ewers admitted that playing in the Cleveland game should help with some of the jitters, but this week will be the first that he takes starting reps with the offense. He said that he hasn't had any reps with the starters until now. His practice reps came as the scout quarterback.

The Dolphins are heading into waters that they are all too familiar with. Another quarterback change with the hope of finding someone who can stabilize the position. It's a tall task for a seventh-round draft pick, but it's also a rare opportunity for a player many have written off. Let's see what he can do with it.