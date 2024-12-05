Recent Dolphins roster move is more proof of another big Chris Grier mistake
By Brian Miller
In 2023, the Miami Dolphins needed to fix their offensive line, but when the draft arrived, Chris Grier had other ideas. So far, that idea hasn't worked out well.
On Wednesday, the Dolphins announced a few roster moves ahead of their Week 14 game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. One of those moves makes Miami's 2023 draft class look a lot worse.
Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith has been placed on injured reserve, yet again. His time in Miami has been marred by being benched his rookie season by former Miami defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who, in hindsight, looks more right than wrong.
Miami Dolphins place second-year CB Cam Smith on injured reserve
Smith has shown only glimpses in 2024 of what he might become, but those glimpses are so far and few between that it is hard to overlook the mistakes he makes far more often.
With Smith's season done, we can start to wonder if 2025 will be any different for him. Most Dolphins fans are still wondering why he was drafted when he was. The only logical thought on the subject is the fact he played with Grier's own son at South Carolina.
Miami's other two roster moves don't seem to be much of a big deal. The move to sign offensive tackle Jackson Carman isn't a surprise. The Dolphins have elevated him off the practice squad three times and could not do it a fourth. They need his availability, and he will take Smith's roster spot.
The more intriguing move, however, is the addition of cornerback Jason Maitre. Maitre had a good training camp with the Dolphins but got lost in the numbers game when final cuts were made. Maitre didn't latch on with another NFL team but did sign with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL earlier in the week.
Miami needed help at the cornerback position with Smith out, so back comes a player who looked good enough to earn a roster spot earlier in the season but didn't.