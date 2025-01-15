Recent Jets prediction could make AFC East way more interesting for Dolphins

There is nothing like inter-division drama to build up the hype for an NFL season. This year, the AFC East might get a lot more entertaining before a single player is moved in free agency.



The Miami Dolphins may find themselves in a similar situation they were in years ago with Adam Gase. Miami parted ways with the "offensive genius" and the New York Jets pounced on him. Gase didn't do well in New York, and after two years with the Jets, Gase was gone, having won only nine games.

Now, there is growing speculation that another former Dolphins head coach could be on the shortlist to take over the New York head coaching job, and if this happens, it will be an entertaining season.

Recently, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt predicted former Miami head coach and current Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will be the next head coach of the Jets. If it happens, it should be entertaining, to say the least.

We all know the history with the Dolphins and Flores, the lawsuits that followed his firing, and the can of worms he opened when he left.

Then there is the entire Tua Tagovailoa drama. It would be interesting to see how that played out. Chances are nothing would be said verbally in the media, but there is no question that the two are not fans of each other.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores predicted to land with the New York Jets

Flores has been a top name in this year's head coaching cycle and there was a growing belief that it wasn't a matter of if, but which team this offseason.

However, that belief may have taken a hit when the Vikings' defense got outplayed by the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs on Monday.

Minnesota went from playing for the top seed in the NFC in Week 18 to being eliminated in the first round of the postseason. Not all of it was the defense's fault, but it could hurt Flores's chances of getting another head coaching gig this year.

