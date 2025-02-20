Recent NFL report may have just saved Chris Grier's job as Dolphins GM

The Miami Dolphins needed a lot of help just to get some working capital to fix their roster. Restructures and releases were all Chris Grier had to work with until the NFL stepped in.

It is being reported that the NFL is about to give the Dolphins an offseason gift basket but before you get too excited, every NFL team is receiving the same gift, but for the Dolphins, it may be what gives Grier a chance to save his job by having more ability to sign players in free agency and better the roster.

The NFL will reportedly be raising the annual salary cap from last year's $255.4 million to more than $277 million, with a potential increase to $281.5 million, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday.

The Dolphins will still likely have to make moves, but the increase could allow them to retain some players who are impending free agents and will help them add players when the free agency market opens in mid-March. It isn't going to fix all of their problems, but it is a good start.

With the increase, Grier gets a bit of breathing room and can have more space to work the roster without having to make wholesale reductions.

Miami Dolphins got a boost from the NFL salary cap increase

Miami needs to concentrate on fixing certain areas, including the offensive line and cornerback position. They will have money to add at least one or two prominent players at each of those spots. The release of Kendall Fuller made cornerback a critical need. They also are projected to need two starting safeties as well.

What happens next with the year's roster is up to Grier and Brandon Shore, who will handle contracts. Between the two, they can manipulate this year's cap with offset language that includes guarantees in 2026 on some contracts. The Dolphins should have more relief coming after the 2025 season as some contracts flip in favor of Miami.

