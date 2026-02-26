Recent QB trade scenario sees Dolphins send a unique message to Quinn Ewers

The Miami Dolphins are, of course, at the forefront of this year's offseason quarterback carousel. We have long known that this team is going to move on from Tua Tagovailoa, so when and however that ultimately happens, no one will be surprised.

But, the question remains, who will the Dolphins acquire to come in and be their starter for 2026 and maybe beyond? Does second-year pro Quinn Ewers fit into that puzzle at all?

In a recent column, CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan put together a handful of trade scenarios for one trade candidate in particular: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones. Of course, he included the Dolphins.

Jones isn't the only option for the Dolphins, of course, as they've been heavily linked to Packers free agent quarterback Malik Willis. But trading for Jones sends a completely different message than signing Willis to a free agent deal.

Quinn Ewers might enjoy seeing a Mac Jones trade much more than if the Miami Dolphins signed Malik Willis

Jones happens to be in the second year of a two-year contract with the 49ers, and after filling in for the injured Brock Purdy in 2025, he suddenly gained traction as someone who teams may want to give a starting opportunity in 2026.

Going 5-3 in eight starts and keeping the Niners in the thick of the NFC race, Jones could be well on his way to replicating the path of other former first-round quarterbacks like Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield.

But, what I want to focus on here is the message a Jones trade would send to Ewers.

If the Dolphins acquired Jones, they probably then punt on the quarterback position in the 2026 NFL Draft and move their attention to the 2027 class. For the time being, Jones, in all likelihood, becomes their starter with Ewers backing him up.

But, because Jones is on the final year of his contract, the Dolphins don't have a long-term solution. Yes, they could end up with a first-round quarterback in 2027, but for right now, a Jones trade sends Ewers a simple message: "You're still in it."

Last year, Ewers started three games and, as a seventh-round rookie, he performed about as well as you could've asked; 622 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and an 85.5 rating. That's not a bad showing by any means, especially for a team that was out of the postseason conversation and headed for a rebuild.

At one point, Ewers was looked at as a much higher prospect than a mere seventh-round guy. It isn't crazy to think that he still might have potential to develop into something more than just a journeyman or a quick flameout.

This isn't to say that Ewers is a starting-caliber player, or that he's destined to become one. All this is to say that he simply has the chance to become that, especially if the Dolphins go out and trade for a one-year rental in Jones.

Now, the other side of that coin could become Jones having a career year and turning into the franchise quarterback in Miami, which is a completely different narrative needing to be written, and it's a story for another day.

But, unlike the signing of someone like Willis this year, Jones still gives Ewers hope that he can stay in the competition to potentially earn another starting shot with Miami.

Is that world very likely to happen? Is it inevitable? Of course not. But, from Ewers' perspective, he might enjoy a Jones trade much more than watching a Willis signing take place.