Shocking NFL twist just opened up Dolphins' nightmare Mike McDaniel landing spot

After another underwhelming season, it was time for the Miami Dolphins to move on from head coach Mike McDaniel. The franchise is in the middle of a complete overhaul. But the 42-year-old has quickly become a popular name for other head coach openings around the league. He's already had multiple interviews and seems destined to land another head coaching job if he wants to.

The Dolphins are stuck hoping that they don't have to face off with their former head coach in the future. Now, that possibility is looking more and more likely by the minute.

The Buffalo Bills fired Sean McDermott after their playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, opening up an enticing vacancy for the candidates still on the market. If McDaniel lands with the Bills, it would be a nightmare for the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins are stuck hoping Mike McDaniel doesn't land with the Bills

After publicly being on the hot seat for the entirety of the 2025 season, McDaniel will be looking to rehabilitate his reputation at his next stop. There's been some speculation that he'll take an offensive coordinator job before looking to become a head coach again, but with the Detroit Lions filling their OC opening, the options at that position are getting slimmer.

If he wants to bounce back as a head coach, the Bills just became an obvious pairing for him. He would get to work with an MVP quarterback in Josh Allen and an elite offensive line, two things he never had during his time in Miami. The Bills are clearly lacking talent at wide receiver, but the rest of the offense is as good as any in the NFL. Buffalo has been a consistent Super Bowl contender for years, making its head coaching job one of the most coveted openings still out there.

There has already been some speculation that the Bills will choose to hire someone they're already familiar with. Current offensive coordinator Joe Brady and former OC Brian Daboll have popped up as early favorites to land the job. But if they choose to look outside the building instead, McDaniel will likely be near the top of their search list. They joined the coaching carousel late, so more established options are no longer available.

If McDaniel does end up with the Bills, he could turn their offense into an unstoppable unit capable of dominating the division. Hopefully, the former Dolphins coach stays far away from the AFC East.