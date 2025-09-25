Something major feels inevitable for Dolphins after rocky 0-3 start

Sitting at 0-3, the Miami Dolphins are going nowhere fast. This train has gone completely off the rails. So much so that wholesale changes reportedly could be on the horizon if the club doesn't turn things around quickly.

It's no secret that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's seat is scalding hot. Yet, he may not be the only one on his way out of town if recent intel from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is any indication.

Breer's latest mailbag featured a question from a Dallas Cowboys fan about the possibility of Miami trading star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Big D. It was more like a written thought, or a pipe dream from a fan of a club with glaring secondary woes. Nevertheless, the insider used it as a chance to warn Dolphins supporters of a looming roster gutting.

Miami Dolphins fans must brace for massive changes after NFL insider's recent warning

" ... I don’t think we’re at the point where you’d start a fire sale," Breer said. "However, we may not be that far off from it."

The next four games might determine the fate of this era of the Dolphins. They face the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Cleveland Browns; not a murderer's row by any stretch of the imagination.

If Miami can't take advantage of a soft spot in their schedule, a more forward-thinking team-building approach is ostensibly on the table.

"That’s manageable," Breer stated regarding Miami's upcoming quartet of contests. "And if they stumble, that wouldn't just be damaging for any hope they have of returning to the postseason. It'd be a clear sign, given the opponents, that this season isn't going anywhere, and it’s time to start to look at moving guys who might not be around in 2026."

Whether or not the Cowboys are a legitimate suitor for Fitzpatrick's services, he wasn't the lone standout contributor named.

Miami has "several players who could have some value to other teams," per Breer. Five-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins' dynamic pass-rushing duo of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips were also mentioned.

Ultimately, Miami's willingness to move Fitzpatrick, Hill, Chubb, or Phillips comes down to cash. There are obstacles they must overcome that entail them taking financial losses.

The Dolphins' appetite to "eat some money," as Breer explained, is a factor that goes beyond the on-field product and bears watching.

More Dolphins News and Analysis