Steelers reporter confirms Dolphins' worst fears after Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

Miami Dolphins fans are thrilled with the return the team got for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. It was more than they could have realistically hoped for, but it's not all shiny.

The Dolphins got Minkah Fitzpatrick back onto the roster and created space to add another tight end. They saved some money and cleared some cash flow to potentially add more cornerback talent. While all of that is great, it's not all comforting.

Following the trade, a bombshell was dropped that should have Dolphins Nation very concerned. Apparently, Fitzpatrick resembled anything but a team player in his final season with the Steelers.

Nobody named names, but when guys ON THE TEAM were talking about 10 guys doing one thing & one guy not doing his job, they were talking about Minkah. This move is a result of that. #Steelers — David Todd (@DavidMTodd) June 30, 2025

Minkah Fitzpatrick creates the same problem Jalen Ramsey did for the Dolphins

This is the kind of attitude the Dolphins simply do not need after getting rid of the problems from last season.

The Dolphins jettisoned several players for being late to meetings, and having both a bad locker room presence and self-absorbed ego. Ramsey reportedly fit many of those descriptors, and so did other players who were not brought back during free agency.

The news that Minkah was a locker room problem could become a problem. How do the Dolphins justify making changes to create a more balanced culture within the team by adding a player who reportedly was a big problem for his former team? I'm not sure you can.

What happens with Fitzpatrick in Miami now will depend on Mike McDaniel's handling of him and the coaching of defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Weaver should be able to keep him in line, but McDaniel has to adhere to rule changes this offseason, and that means keeping Fitzpatrick in line. On the surface, reacquiring Fitzpatrick it is another aggravation the Dolphins didn't really need.

It will be interesting to see if they can keep him in line.