Surprising Dolphins weakness is wrecking their 2025 start

The worst unit on either side of the ball for the Miami Dolphins is their cornerback group. It's a weak part of the defense, but fans and media alike were told they didn't have to be great. They needed to be serviceable.

Through three weeks, the corners are, well, serviceable. But, unfortunately, they are being put in a horrible position because the front seven, specifically the Miami defensive line, isn't playing like they were supposed to.

Everything with the Dolphins' defense was going to be predicated on how well the team's front could get to opposing quarterbacks, and so far, it's been a failure.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackles are the biggest disappointment of the 2025 season so far

Miami has given up 156 rushing yards to the Indianapolis Colts, 122 to the New England Patriots, and on Thursday, they gave up 157 on the ground to the Buffalo Bills. You can't win games when you are being controlled at the line of scrimmage.

Conversely, Miami's pass rush, which was expected to be even stronger, has produced just five QB hits through two games, and only six sacks through the first three weeks of the season.

Miami's defense has to get pressure on the quarterback to create opportunities for the cornerbacks and safeties. Through three weeks, the Dolphins' defense has no interceptions and no forced or recovered fumbles.

Turnover margin goes a long way toward winning close games, and right now, the Dolphins' offense is giving it away, and the defense isn't getting it back. The defense isn't getting it back.

Led by Zach Sieler, the defensive front was supposed to be one of the best units on both sides of the ball. Their poor showing over the first three weeks is leaving fans stunned and confused.

Miami invested in the defensive line this year. They spent three draft picks, including their first-round pick, on defensive tackles. So far, they are getting gutted by running backs.

If the Dolphins were going to find success on defense, they needed the defensive tackles and the edge-rushers to do their jobs.

On Thursday, they got pressure on Josh Allen, but not nearly as much as they needed to, and as a result, the Bills are 3-0 and the Dolphins are wondering when they will get their first win. It will come when the front seven start stopping the run.

