Surprising stats prove Dolphins can still save their 2024 season
By Brian Miller
Butch Barry should be given an extension immediately for the work he has done with the Miami Dolphins offensive line. Shockingly, they are ranked near the top in critical statistics.
Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel said they were not worried as much about Miami's offensive line as the fans and media were and while they are proving themselves right, there is still room to improve.
The Dolphins, despite the play of the offensive line, are 2-6 and in need of a monumental, if not historical comeback, to save their season. These statistics give some hope to that happening.
Miami's defense will need to take care of their business as well, but it seems as though the team's offense will handle theirs quite nicely. If these stats hold up, the Dolphins are about to be dangerous.
Heading into Week 10, Miami ranks second in overall pass-blocking efficiency, according to PFF. They have only given up nine sacks this year and 12 hits on the Dolphins quarterbacks.
You don't have to look far to see they are doing their job run blocking as Miami has gone over 100 yards rushing each of the last five games and six times all season. Against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday the Dolphins rushed for 149 yards.
When the run game is clicking, and Mike McDaniel sticks to it, Miami can get their passing game going. The Dolphins' passing attack hasn't been good this year, but they don't have to be if the run game is working well.
Miami Dolphins have winnable games on the schedule, and good offensive line play will make it easier for them to win
With Miami having games against the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots coming up, as well as the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the importance of the rushing attack is huge.
The Dolphins need to control the time of possession, and they can do that with a ground-and-pound offense. Riding the legs of De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert is the key to the rest of Miami's season, and their success depends on the offensive line. The Dolphins offensive line is playing fantastic right now.