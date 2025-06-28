The draft pick Chris Grier wishes he could have back (and who he should have taken)

There are a lot of decisions Chris Grier has made as the Miami Dolphins' general manager that he probably wishes he could have back, including first-round picks.

Looking back is always a lot easier when you know how things have turned out. However, no amount of preparation should have led to the Dolphins making this singular pick in the 2020 draft.

When Miami drafted Tua Tagovailoa, it didn't sit well with every fan, but it made sense. When they took Austin Jackson later in round one, it was another smart move given the needs of the offensive line. There was no excuse for what Grier did with his third first-round selection.

To this day, no one knows what Grier saw in Noah Igbinoghene, who was drafted No. 30 overall after Miami traded out of the No. 26 pick. The Packers took Jordan Love with that pick, and the Dolphins apparently didn't have a plan in place.

Igbinoghene struggled, to say the least. He was traded to the Cowboys three years into his rookie contract, and then landed with Washington as a free agent last year. He played quite well in their system.

Dolphins are still regretting drafting Noah Igbinoghene in 2020

The Dolphins could have gone in so many directions with that selection. Tee Higgins was still on the board, as were Michael Pittman Jr., De'Andre Swift, Xavier Mckinney, Jonathan Taylor, Antoine Winfield Jr., Jaylon Johnson and Trevon Digs. All eight players were drafted early in round two.

While any one of those players would have helped Miami, none would have more so than Jonathan Taylor, who was often mocked to the Dolphins at 26. Taylor has had a great career thus far and would have thrived in Miami, giving them a big, physical running back. Bleacher Report also believes that Taylor should have been the pick over Igbinoghene.

It's easy to say that Grier should have picked Taylor, but Dolphins fans know Taylor would already be somewhere else. Grier doesn't invest high picks in running backs, let alone give them a second contract.

The Dolphins made up for it by grabbing Robert Hunt in the second round. But still, if Miami was given a do-over, they undoubtedly would have taken Taylor - or any of the other seven players mentioned - instead of Igbinoghene.