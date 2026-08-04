The Dolphins might have a quarterback problem behind Malik Willis

For a time in the offseason, a large contingent of Miami Dolphins fans was led to believe the team would march into the 2026 season with Quinn Ewers as the team's presumed starter. In fact, if former Dolphin Darren Waller is to be believed, that was precisely former head coach Mike McDaniel's plan had he kept his job.

Ewers was passable if not decent in his rookie action, ultimately going 1–2 while completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 622 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Alas, Miami's new brain trust had other plans as soon as the free agency floodgates opened. The team quickly hitched its wagon to Malik Willis, with a sizable contract that brought an end to the idea that Ewers would lead the team in 2026.

As a result, many assumed Ewers would easily slot in as the backup quarterback, with the competition behind him on the depth chart consisting of Las Vegas Raiders castoff Cam Miller and undrafted free agent Mark Gronowski.

Through the first five practices of training camp, however, Ewers has been uneven at best, having more than a few plays go the defense's way when he's been at the helm. Based on Miami Dolphins pressman Travis Wingfield's report, practice No. 5 might've been his worst one yet.

Quinn Ewers' struggles in training camp could have the Miami Dolphins backup QB shopping in the near future

Ewers' two-minute drill at practice started about as rough as one could script it — Wingfield describing it thusly: "Ojabo has pressure on Ewers' first play of two-minute [drill], ball gets tipped by Major Burns and Ethan Bonner sprints his butt off to the ball and is rewarded with the pick." Ojabo reportedly sacked Ewers on the next play, taking the sequence from bad to worse.

Another stab at it didn't go much better, as Wingfield reported: "Marco Wilson feels an in-breaker coming by Tutu [Atwell] from Quinn [Ewers] and jumps it, nearly picks it off." That errant pass was also followed by a sack, this one a split between EDGE rusher Cameron Goode and defensive tackle Zeek Biggers. The sequence caused Wingfield to describe it all as "Dominant defense in that two-minute period."

If Ewers' struggles continue, Miami may need to look outward for help at the position. It is also important to remember that Ewers' successes as a rookie didn't happen under this regime. It stands to reason that he must prove himself all over again, and the minimal investment made in him as a seventh-round pick in 2025 hardly makes him untouchable.

Among available passers are experienced journeyman Joshua Dobbs, who spent 2025 backing up Drake Maye with the New England Patriots. There's also the veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, the subject of recent reports that he had interest in playing in 2026 after retirement rumors swirled earlier in the offseason. Some other notable options include one-time Packers quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Clayton Tune, as well as 25-game veteran journeyman Jeff Driskel.

It's unclear whether any of these players would represent an upgrade over Ewers at this time. Heck, one could even make the argument that the Dolphins may have no interest in winning very many games in 2026 — a development that ignores the very reality that surrounds each player who is currently on the roster. Still, the idea is the same.

Quinn Ewers is far from guaranteed a spot under a new coaching staff. While the rollercoaster from presumed starter to released or traded would seem a bit too far-fetched at a different point of the offseason, Ewers is very much competing for his spot in the present. If things don't turn around soon, there is no shortage of proven options that would surely relish the opportunity.

Here's to hoping that pressure brings Ewers' best to the table in the weeks ahead.