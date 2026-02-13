This dark horse landing spot for Tua Tagovailoa makes too much sense

The Miami Dolphins seem keen to offload quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's albatross of a contract this offseason. It makes sense because Tua has regressed, he's not tied to the new regime, and there's no sense of allegiance to him.

What's trickiest is finding a willing trade partner. Miami cutting Tua would be devastating to an already dire salary cap situation.

As the Dolphins desperately flail in the midst of all this, one major outlet has offered a landing spot unseen anywhere else to my knowledge. And it actually checks out for all parties involved — provided Miami follows through on paying a not-insignificant portion of Tua's salary in a prospective deal.

Will Atlanta Falcons QB carousel land on Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa next?

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton raised some fair points about how solid a fit Tua is in Atlanta, which should have the Dolphins working the phones to see if they can get him there:

"Like [Michael Penix Jr.], Tua Tagovailoa is a left-handed quarterback. So, the Falcons' pass-catchers wouldn't have to adjust in a transition between a left-handed starter and a right-handed backup. More importantly, Tagovailoa could keep the offense steady if Penix continues to struggle with injuries or take over the unit if the Falcons move on from their 2024 first-rounder."

"As of today, he's a better quarterback than Penix and would give the Falcons a shot at the postseason in a division that didn't have a team above .500 in 2025. If Penix isn't the Falcons' Week 1 starter because of his recovery process or a team decision, Tagovailoa could run away with the job in a fresh start."

Playing in a dome has its advantages for a quarterback like Tua, too. He can throw it downfield, but just doesn't have the juice in his arm that many of the league's elite passers do.

New Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski would likely welcome a player like Tua. The West Coast-based offense Stefanski runs isn't dissimilar to Mike McDaniel's system, which features an outside zone running game and is considered QB-friendly.

Stefanski doesn't know what he's getting from Michael Penix Jr., who's recovering from a third ACL injury of his career. I mean, not that he'd know what he's getting from Tua, but at least with him, it appears to be more of a mental hurdle to clear than anything physical.

Look, there are far worse trial-run fliers to take on QBs than Tua. A fresh start and a new coach who believes in him, in a wide-open division that doesn't feature Josh Allen or reigning AFC champion Drake Maye, could be just what the doctor ordered to get Tua back on track.

It's also a low-pressure situation in Atlanta. Stefanski is a two-time Coach of the Year who enjoyed lots of job security in Cleveland. The Falcons aren't going to have a short leash on his tenure. They know they have a total mess on their hands in the quarterback room. Kirk Cousins still needs to be released, and even if Penix is healthy, he's been wildly inaccurate and inconsistent when in the lineup.

The multiple concussions Tua has suffered may mean he's never the same player who led the NFL in passing yards just two seasons ago. Nevertheless, who else are the Falcons getting this offseason who can even come close to reaching that high watermark?