Time is ticking for former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel's Chargers career

The Miami Dolphins are not a good football team, but the L.A. Chargers may be worse. Dolphins fans expected a move or two during their own Week 6 bye, but nothing happened. There is a growing feeling around the NFL that their former HC won't coach another game with the Chargers.

In Week 6, the Chargers managed just six points. McDaniel's offensive genius title has been thwarted since Week 1, and it may have finally come to an end. At least that's the thought.

According to Pro Football Talk, the writing is more than just on the wall for his departure. The fact that it hasn't been done yet seems to be just a formality, or so they would have you believe.

Mike McDaniel's miserable job with the Chargers vindicates Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

There was a belief that once Jon-Eric Sullivan was hired, he had the choice of keeping McDaniel. He was fired a day after Sullivan was named general manager. Jeff Hafley was named the HC after a Troy Aikman-assisted search.

The Chargers have averaged just 15 points per game, 90 for the season. Miami's offense hasn't been better. They have just 70 points for the season and haven't led a single second of any game this year, but unlike the Chargers, the Dolphins were expected to be historically bad.

Jim Harbaugh had been calling plays for the Chargers until McDaniel was hired. The former Dolphins coach pulled out of the Cleveland Browns HC search to take the job in L.A. Many in the media believed McDaniel would take Justin Herbert to a new level. He has taken him to a new low instead.

The Chargers have talent, and their QB has been one of the better statistical passers since 2020, but McDaniel's system isn't built for a guy like Herbert; it's built for a guy like, you guessed it, Tua Tagovailoa.

Without Tyreek Hill's speed, Tua's quick release, and Jaylen Waddle's separation threat, the Chargers are doing nothing, and it falls on the shoulders of the OC who is calling one of the worst offenses in the league.

When McDaniel was hired as the Dolphins HC, he bought an expensive watch, something he has shown to the media in L.A. That watch represented his investment in the team, his personal financial risk. It isn't looking good right now.

McDaniel reportedly was shocked by his termination from the Dolphins. He will probably be a bit surprised if he is fired by the Chargers.

The question in L.A. is who will take over play-calling duties if McDaniel is relieved. It will likely be Jim Harbaugh, but the name that will take over the OC job is none other than another former Dolphins head coach who imploded: Adam Gase. Needless to say, there might be some interesting changes in L.A. as they enter their bye week.