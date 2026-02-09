Tom Pelissero leaves no doubt about Tyreek Hill's Dolphins future

The Miami Dolphins' cap situation is about to get a lot worse. Free agency is still a month away, but there are far too many players who need to have their contracts dealt with before fans can get excited.

Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley may be talking internally about Tua Tagovailoa's future, but the decision on one player has to have already been made. We are, of course, talking about Tyreek Hill.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins will release their starting WR before March 13th, two days after the start of the NFL's new year. That will give Hill exactly what he has wanted since the end of the 2024 season: a way out of Miami.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @JudyBattista, @TomPelissero & @MikeGarafolo: Changes to replay assist are coming; #Dolphins likely to move on from Tua Tagovailoa, plus latest on Tyreek Hill; #Bengals plan to spend to support Burrow; No trade talks yet for #Eagles WR AJ Brown. pic.twitter.com/Nx39oIQWQx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2026

Releasing Tyreek Hill will save the Miami Dolphins an additional $16 million in spending

According to Pelissero, Tryeek Hill will get a $16 million guarantee on March 13th. That's money the Dolphins won't want to spend. The only way they can avoid that clause is to release him. Trading him isn't an option given his rehab status.

Hill is still a ways off from getting on the field, so at this point, passing a physical will be nearly impossible. Hill's best option might be to delay rushing back to the field and let his rehab continue into the season. This would give him time to evaluate his options and where he may want to play in 2026.

For the Dolphins, it's one more player with a deadline. Hill was not in the Dolphins' plans this year, regardless of whether Chris Grier or Mike McDaniel were returning. The downside is that he got hurt and thus became untradable.

As for Tua Tagovailoa, Pelissero said that the Dolphins are prepared to release him prior to the $3 million kick guarantee, also on March 13th. The Dolphins will need to decide whether to eat the entire $99 million this year or split it between 2026 and 2027.

Pelissero did say the Dolphins will work to trade their quarterback, and there will be teams looking for a starter, but Tagovailoa doesn't offer nearly enough to warrant taking on his salary. It's not a bargain. Regardless of what Miami does, including the option to keep him, they are going to be carrying a lot of cap space in his name.