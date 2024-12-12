Top Dolphins offensive player makes bold claim about Tua Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
When their Week 14 game against the New York Jets went into overtime, the Miami Dolphins needed a stellar drive from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In overtime, he did just that as he helped lead his team down the field for a game-winning score. Now, one of Miami's best offensive weapons wants people to start giving Tagovailoa the credit he is due.
Tagovailoa wasn't perfect on Sunday, but he was close. When the game mattered, he stepped up. He led the Dolphins on a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter and kept the team within striking distance all day long.
When the game went into the extra period, Tagovailoa leaned on the one player he had yet to use for the previous four quarters in tight end Jonnu Smith.
Smith caught three passes during Miami's game-winning drive in overtime. Two were for 10-plus yards, and the third resulted in the game-winning touchdown. Needless to say, Smith and the rest of his teammates were pretty excited.
“It was kind of off schedule. Tua just sat in the pocket and found me. I just locked eyes with him. I knew what was coming. We got the best quarterback in the world. He couldn’t have thrown a better ball."
Miami Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith claims Tua Tagovailoa is the best QB in the world
Smith would clarify the reporter's question about Tua being the "best in the world." The tight end wasted no time letting them know he sees what most others do not, and he isn't afraid to let it be known. In fact, he thinks Tagovailoa should be getting more credit.
"This guy, to me, right now, I always say it, he’s the best quarterback in the world right now."
Many fans might have something to say about that, but you can't argue with the success Tagovailoa has had when he's been on the field.
He continues to stay poised in the pocket, and his accuracy remains one of the best in the NFL. There is still a lot of room to grow, but Tagovailoa is on pace with a Hall of Fame quarterback through his first five years as an NFL quarterback.
The Dolphins need him to continue playing at this level, and there is still room to grow, which is kind of scary when you think about it.